Jeff Tweedy and Wilco are big fans of the LP: the “long play”, full album release of a dozen or so songs that capture some semblance of where they’re at at the time of recording, whether with an actual theme, or just a vibe. So it’s a bit unusual to see a new EP of just 6 songs, which are previously unreleased tracks from the Cousins sessions. There’s a bit of a summertime theme here. Enjoy!