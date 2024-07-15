Monday 7/15: Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters

With her honest, emotional lyrics, here equally honest, emotional vocal delivery, and her wonderful band of Matt Smith (pedal steel and electric guitars), Rick Cooper (bass/vocals), Evan Martin (drums/vocals), and Kevin Williams (keys/vocals), it’s no wonder Amanda Anne Platt has kept Asheville in the national music spotlight these past dozen or so years. Get to know this new one on Mule Kick Records, which will be officially released on August 9th.