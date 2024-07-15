© 2024 WNCW
Monday 7/15: Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters

By Martin Anderson
Published July 15, 2024 at 9:21 AM EDT

With her honest, emotional lyrics, here equally honest, emotional vocal delivery, and her wonderful band of Matt Smith (pedal steel and electric guitars), Rick Cooper (bass/vocals), Evan Martin (drums/vocals), and Kevin Williams (keys/vocals), it’s no wonder Amanda Anne Platt has kept Asheville in the national music spotlight these past dozen or so years. Get to know this new one on Mule Kick Records, which will be officially released on August 9th.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
