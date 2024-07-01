Tuesday 7/2: Jay Sanders – Evanescent

The bassist for Acoustic Syndicate has this to say about his first solo album: “This record has been years—even decades—in the making, with some compositions dating as far back as 1994. It is at once a meditation on impermanence and an exploration of my motivations and influences as an artist. Seven original compositions are accompanied by a tone poem dedicated to the Voyager spacecraft. My music is animated by my immensely talented friends and collaborators including Zack Page, Steve Alford, Jacob Rodriguez, Justin Ray, Evan Martin, Tyler Housholder, Casey Driessen, Julian Dreyer, and Clay Miller.” Jay celebrates the release of this album on Friday the 12th at AyurPrana Listening Room in Asheville.