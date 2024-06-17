© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 6/18: Oliver Wood – Fat Cat Silhouette

By Martin Anderson
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:14 AM EDT

In addition to his work with brother Chris and “brother” Jano Rix in the Wood Brothers, and his previous time fronting King Johnson, Oliver Wood has done some solo work, and this is his newest one since his 2021 debut. He recruited some familiar names to help, like Seth Walker, Ric Robertson, Katie Pruitt, Tania Elizabeth, and Los Lobos’ Steve Berlin. Jano co-produced this one with him, with a good bit of spontaneity. “I wanted to get outside my box and embrace the uncertainty of what’s out there. I wanted weird guitar tones. I wanted more percussion and less drums. Once we began experimenting and doing whatever inspired us, the pressure melted away and I felt liberated.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
