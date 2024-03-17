Thursday 3/21: The Kitchen Dwellers – Seven Devils

Like Yonder Mountain String Band (who’ll be live in Studio B this Friday), Trampled By Turtles, and other ‘NCW favorites, the Kitchen Dwellers are bridging bluegrass music with various other influences, and an impressive number of new fans. This new one just debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart! It’s based on Dante’s “The Divine Comedy”, and shows that the classic poem “continues to inspire people and artists some 700 years after it was written because the questions that it poses still don’t have answers. We are all still looking for meaning” (Live For Live Music). The Kitchen Dwellers play Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard on April 27th.