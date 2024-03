“Queen Bee”, “Lovin’ In My Baby’s Eyes”, “Corrina”, and other Taj classics are on this great one recorded last year in Leon Russell’s former studio and office for his label Shelter Records. Backing him up are his long-time quartet—bassist Bill Rich, drummer Kester Smith, and guitarist/Hawaiian lap steel player Bobby Ingano—augmented by dobro player Rob Ickes and guitarist and vocalist Trey Hensley.