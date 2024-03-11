© 2024 WNCW
Tuesday 3/12: James Toth Presents... Imaginational Anthem vol. XIII - Songs of Bruce Cockburn

By Martin Anderson
Published March 11, 2024 at 9:58 AM EDT

Bruce Cockburn is considered by fellow Canadians of his generation to be one of the nation’s greatest singers, songwriters and guitarists, on par with Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, and the late Gordon Lightfoot. But his familiarity is not nearly as strong with younger indie musicians and music fans, so Tompkins Square Records recruited well-respected indie artist James Toth, known for his work with Wooden Wand, to curate the 13th volume of its guitar series, Imaginational Anthem. Although there is a focus on Bruce as a guitarist, there are also vocal tracks on the album. The tribute will be released on April 5th.

