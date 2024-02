“Buoyant, big-hearted avant-pop... His most infectiously joyous songs to date.” – Uncut. Deep, atmospheric, sonic gems on “Phasor”, which should appeal to fans of Jose Gonzalez/Junip. In his follow-up to his response to the quarantine lockdown album “Far In”, this one is an homage to going outside again. It’s a returning-to-life record, remembering what the sun feels like and letting it warm your skin. His tour takes him to Asheville on April 21st!