Tuesday 1/30: John Craigie – Pagan Church

We’re pleased to see a new one from one of the funniest, most irreverent, most clever new singer/songwriters on the scene, Portland, Oregon’s John Craigie. This time he’s backed by a band we know called TK & The Holy Know-Nothings: Taylor Kingman (acoustic guitar, slide guitar, electric guitar, 12-string guitar, bass, vocals), Jay Cobb Anderson (pedal steel, harmonica, piano, acoustic guitar, organ, electric guitar, bass, vocals), Lewi Longmire (bass, piano, trumpet, organ, vocals), Sydney Nash (organ, piano, trumpet, trombone, alto sax, Wurlitzer, electric guitar, vocals) and Tyler Thompson (drums). Also featuring Bart Budwig (trumpet, vocals). Music fans who like a little dark humor in their folk, blues & rock, tune in!

