Tuesday 1/23: New singles from Bruce Hornsby, Norah Jones, and JJ Grey & Mofro

Discover the latest from some of ‘NCW’s favorites: Bruce Hornsby and the chamber ensemble yMusic collaborated on Hornsby’s 2019 album “Absolute Vision” and have now announced a new project, which is being released under the name BrhyM — it’s an album called Deep Sea Vents and will be out at the beginning of March. Norah Jones announces the release of her 9th album, “Visions”, on March 9th, with producer/multi-instrumentalist Leon Michels. And North Florida swamp blues-rock act JJ Grey & Mofro are hitting the road in support of their forthcoming album “Olustee”, which will include a stop in Charlotte on April 18th

