Monday 1/22: Lizzie No – Halfsies

"Defies categorization. No fearlessly flexes her muscles across pop, country, rock, folk, bluegrass, and all the gray areas in between. Her songs are earnestly melodic but narratively complex, catchy but soul-stirring." Key influences for the Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter include Lucinda Williams, Toni Morrison, and Allison Russell, who appears on this new album. She is also a monthly guest host for the podcast “Basic Folk”, and other influences of hers likely includes some of the musicians she has interviewed: Valerie June, Will Sheff of Okkervil River, Brent Cobb, Amythytst Kiah, Molly Tuttle, Kishi Bashi, and SG Goodman. Now at the forefront of a new vanguard of genre-defying artists, Lizzie No has toured with Iron & Wine, Son Little and Adia Victoria, and collaborated with Pom Pom Squad and Domino Kirke, displaying an undeniable indie influence that allows them to move frequently and seamlessly between overlapping musical circles.

