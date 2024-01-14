© 2024 WNCW
Wednesday 1/17: Honest Lee – Cosmic Justice

By Martin Anderson
Published January 14, 2024 at 12:05 PM EST

Mylie Durham IV, known to friends and associates as Lee, started on drums in Hyattsville, MD punk and jazz bands in high school, and then getting serious with soul/hip hop/Mid-Atlantic funk outfit, The Mighty Heard. He’s become known as a terrific collaborator and sonic curator in the DC area, and you have likely heard snippets of his work in sound beds on NPR.  It’s an impressive convergence of diverse instruments, moods, and guest artists on this all-instrumental collection from Honest Lee (his DJ name), certain to appeal to fans of the Menahan Street Band and Adrian Quesada, and fellow DC act Thievery Corporation.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
