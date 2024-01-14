Wednesday 1/17: Honest Lee – Cosmic Justice

Mylie Durham IV, known to friends and associates as Lee, started on drums in Hyattsville, MD punk and jazz bands in high school, and then getting serious with soul/hip hop/Mid-Atlantic funk outfit, The Mighty Heard. He’s become known as a terrific collaborator and sonic curator in the DC area, and you have likely heard snippets of his work in sound beds on NPR. It’s an impressive convergence of diverse instruments, moods, and guest artists on this all-instrumental collection from Honest Lee (his DJ name), certain to appeal to fans of the Menahan Street Band and Adrian Quesada, and fellow DC act Thievery Corporation.