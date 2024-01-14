© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 1/18: Alex Jordan – Queen Kerosene

By Martin Anderson
Published January 14, 2024 at 12:06 PM EST

Introducing a new front-man whose new album is a melting pot of American roots music, thanks in part to GRAMMY-winning producer and Los Lobos member Steve Berlin, who makes room for soul, Tex-Mex, R&B, Americana, jazz, honky-tonk, and heartland rock & roll sounds that Jordan draws from. Raised by a high school music teacher in San Mateo County, CA, Jordan has played guitar, piano, and Hammond B3 organ with icons like Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, and Peter Rowan. The album will be released on March 8th, and includes contributions from harmony singer Carrie Rodriguez and accordion player Josh Baca (the protege of Norteño icon Flaco Jiménez).

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson