Thursday 1/18: Alex Jordan – Queen Kerosene

Introducing a new front-man whose new album is a melting pot of American roots music, thanks in part to GRAMMY-winning producer and Los Lobos member Steve Berlin, who makes room for soul, Tex-Mex, R&B, Americana, jazz, honky-tonk, and heartland rock & roll sounds that Jordan draws from. Raised by a high school music teacher in San Mateo County, CA, Jordan has played guitar, piano, and Hammond B3 organ with icons like Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, and Peter Rowan. The album will be released on March 8th, and includes contributions from harmony singer Carrie Rodriguez and accordion player Josh Baca (the protege of Norteño icon Flaco Jiménez).

