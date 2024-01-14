Monday 1/15: Kevin Burt & Big Medicine – Thank You Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers

From the soulful singer Kevin: “It’s not easy for me to explain the impact that music has had on my person. It’s not easy for me to single out one artist that has influenced how I think about stories and song with the exception of Bill Withers. Listening to Bill Withers tell a story or sing a song for me is one and the same. It instantly attaches itself to my soul. Mr. Withers told me in a roughly two-hour conversation we had many things that (pardon the pun) lean on today. One of those nuggets of insight was to “tell the stories that make me feel most vulnerable, that’s what people connect with”. His story relates to my story. His songs relate to different points in time in my life, like no other as an artist, I hope to someday have an impact on, someone else’s world, the way Mr. Withers has had an impact on mine.”

