Wednesday 1/10: Chatham County Line – Hiyo

The Raleigh band of singer/songwriter Dave Wilson, multi-instrumentalist John Teer, bassist Greg Readling, and drummer Dan Hall continue to expand their sound and boundaries, in addition to their great canon of songs. Mandolin and banjo are blended with harmonium and lo-fi drum machine on this new album recorded at Asheville’s Echo Mountain Studios, and they’re joined by vocalist Maya de Vitry, fiddler John Mailander (Bruce Hornsby, Billy Strings) and drummer Jamie Dick (Watchhouse, Rhiannon Giddens.) They play Charlotte on February 16th and Asheville on March 2nd.

