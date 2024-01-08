Tuesday 1/9: Justin Golden with Devils' Coattails – Golden Country Volume 1

Richmond, VA singer and guitarist Justin Golden has some refreshing new arrangements of some traditional standards here. Whether you call it country blues, piedmont blues, or something else, he’s got the genuine sound and feel down. “The blues is not a box,” he says. “They try to make it seem like it’s just twelve bars or it’s gotta be sad or it’s gotta be this or that, but if you listen to so much old pre-war blues, there are so many feelings involved. There’s happy blues, sad blues, just got paid and spent all my money blues, gonna go see my girl late at night blues, there’s blues for anything. It doesn’t have to be a specific form or feeling, it can be whatever you want it to be, but you know it when you hear it.”

