Thursday 1/11: New Americana singles from John Craigie, Willi Carlisle, and the High Hawks

We’ve got a New Year’s prediction… of what some of the fine Americana albums of 2024 will sound like. Check out three of the new singles we’ve received. Folksinger Willi Carlisle has gained a lot of great accolades this past year, and his 3rd album “Critterland” will be released on the 26th, which is a wild romp through the backwaters of his mind and America, lingering in the odd corners of human nature to visit obscure oddballs, dark secrets and complicated truths about the beauty and pain of life and love; the title track introduces us to this “Critterland” menagerie of his. Portland, Oregon’s John Craigie has 11 songs coming out soon on an album called “Pagan Church”, and his backing band is TK and the Holy Know Nothings. The High Hawks -- Vince Herman, cofounder of Leftover Salmon; Tim Carbone, ace fiddler and multi-instrumentalist from Railroad Earth; Adam Greuel, ring leader and guitarist from Horseshoes & Hand Grenades; Chad Staehly, keyboardist from Hard Working Americans; Brian Adams bassist for DeadPhish Orchestra; and Will Trask, drummer from Great American Taxi – have a new single called “Somewhere South” (new album Feb. 16th.)

