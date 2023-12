The Redheaded Stranger turning 90 was certainly cause for celebration this year, and they held quite the party on April 29th and 30th at The Hollywood Bowl. Various audio and video recordings of the soiree have been released (LP, CD, Blu-Ray, etc.), with guests ranging from Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Charley Crockett, & Dwight Yoakam, to Margo Price, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, and Ziggy Marley.