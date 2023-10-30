Wednesday 11/1: Kerri Powers – Love is Why

With ‘Love is Why,’ Powers’ first self-penned full-length album since 2018, the New England-based artist explores the universal emotion of love and its huge influence on our decisions. In particular, she examines love in the context of holding on or letting go through human loss and grieving. The album’s original songs were written during the pandemic and after Powers lost her father, whom she calls “my best friend.” “I wrote the songs from a place of loss and grieving and went from there,” she says. “Writing the songs was hard but a necessary part of healing. At the end of the day, all the songs were written from a place of love for humanity and the need to spread the message that love is essential.” ‘Love is Why’ was recorded in February 2021 at Dagotown Recorders in Boston. Produced by drummer Marco Giovino (Robert Plant, Tom Jones, Norah Jones), guest artists include Anne and Regina McCrary, Bo Ramsey, Luther Dickinson, and a duet of Greg Allman’s “Please Call Home,” with Paul Thorn. Fans of Shannon McNally should get to know Kerri Powers!

