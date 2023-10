Hailing from the Canadian Rockies, this roots-rock band has shared stages with esteemed acts such as The Dead South, Elliott Brood, and The Cave Singers. Canadian music guide Exclaim says “Influenced as much by Old Man Luedecke as by Arcade Fire, it is as if Pete Seeger met up with the Smashing Pumpkins for a ski and a jam. The different musical influences collide with intention and precision and avoid hipster cliché.” Well, see for yourself!