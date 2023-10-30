Monday 10/30: Dylan LeBlanc – Coyote

Dylan LeBlanc often finds himself flirting with the edge -- or “dancing on a razor,” as he calls it. A verdict vagabond since he was a little boy tossed between Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, LeBlanc thrives on the precipice, never staying in one place for too long. It is that nomadic spirit that drew him not only to a life as a touring musician, but also to the beast that titles his newest record: ‘Coyote.’ This is LeBlanc’s fifth studio album and his first full-length LP to be self-produced. Recorded at the iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, it boasts an ensemble of world-renowned session players including Fred Eltringham (Ringo Starr and Sheryl Crow), pianist Jim "Moose" Brown (Bob Seger), and bassist Seth Kaufman (Floating Action from Black Mountain!). Though ‘Coyote’ covers familiar ground for LeBlanc, living on the edge of danger and its many consequences, the album is both semi-autobiographical and an concept album centered on the evocative character of Coyote, a man on the run in pursuit of an ever elusive freedom from his past.

