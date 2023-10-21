© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 15th - 21st. Call us at 1-800-245-8870 or click here to donate!
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 10/23: Shinyribs – Transit Damage

By Martin Anderson
Published October 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT

“Just who is Shinyribs? It’s a sprawling nine, sometimes 10-piece cast, but ultimately it is the funky brainchild of Kevin Russell, who grew up in Beaumont, TX, and Shreveport, LA, the cradle of the swamp pop and bayou R&B sounds that drip off his fingers like honey and hot sauce. Think Gulf Coast meets Muscle Shoals with strong pop-song structures.” (Bandcamp). They performed songs from this new one at the Albino Skunk Festival recently, and we were glad to get our hands on this latest album. Among the musicians are Los Lobos’ Steve Berlin (who also produced it), the Shiny Soul Sisters (Alice Spencer & Courtney Santana) & the full-throttle brass of the Tijuana Trainwreck Horns (that includes tenor/baritone saxist Mark Wilson, trombonists Paul Demeer & Ulrican Williams with trumpeter Tiger Anaya).

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson