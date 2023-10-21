Monday 10/23: Shinyribs – Transit Damage

“Just who is Shinyribs? It’s a sprawling nine, sometimes 10-piece cast, but ultimately it is the funky brainchild of Kevin Russell, who grew up in Beaumont, TX, and Shreveport, LA, the cradle of the swamp pop and bayou R&B sounds that drip off his fingers like honey and hot sauce. Think Gulf Coast meets Muscle Shoals with strong pop-song structures.” (Bandcamp). They performed songs from this new one at the Albino Skunk Festival recently, and we were glad to get our hands on this latest album. Among the musicians are Los Lobos’ Steve Berlin (who also produced it), the Shiny Soul Sisters (Alice Spencer & Courtney Santana) & the full-throttle brass of the Tijuana Trainwreck Horns (that includes tenor/baritone saxist Mark Wilson, trombonists Paul Demeer & Ulrican Williams with trumpeter Tiger Anaya).

