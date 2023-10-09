© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is October 15th - 21st. Click here to sign up to volunteer!
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 10/11: Various Blue Ridge Artists – Fine Tuned, Volume One

By Martin Anderson
Published October 9, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT

Fine Tuned is a mentorship and collaboration-based professional development project seeking to connect seasoned and emerging traditional musicians from Western North Carolina. A Fine Tuned concert series took place in Elkin, Franklin, and Mars Hill this past Spring, and now we have this compilation that includes Sav Sankaran, Josh Goforth, Donna Ray Norton, & DaShawn Hickman among others. WNCW is proud to be a sponsor of The Blue Ridge Music Trails, an initiative of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and the North Carolina Arts Council, which is behind this project.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson