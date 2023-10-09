Wednesday 10/11: Various Blue Ridge Artists – Fine Tuned, Volume One

Fine Tuned is a mentorship and collaboration-based professional development project seeking to connect seasoned and emerging traditional musicians from Western North Carolina. A Fine Tuned concert series took place in Elkin, Franklin, and Mars Hill this past Spring, and now we have this compilation that includes Sav Sankaran, Josh Goforth, Donna Ray Norton, & DaShawn Hickman among others. WNCW is proud to be a sponsor of The Blue Ridge Music Trails, an initiative of the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and the North Carolina Arts Council, which is behind this project.

