New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 10/10: Slaughter Beach, Dog – Crying Laughing Waving

By Martin Anderson
Published October 9, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT

This is the 5th full length album from this band, fronted by singer/songwriter Jake Ewald. At the beginning of the pandemic, Ewald moved from Philadelphia, his home of a decade, to a house in the Poconos. With less distractions and a calmer mind, he filled his time taking long walks and listening to the likes of Neil Young, Randy Newman and Tom Waits. These classic songwriters influenced the songwriting on this new album from the indie-rock band Slaughter Beach, Dog.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
