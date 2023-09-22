Wednesday 9/27: Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South

Pop quiz: List all the groups that got their start in their school choir, then went from singing for pocket change in the Jim Crow South, to performing for three different American presidents, soundtracking the Civil Rights movement and helping define modern gospel music as we know it… That’s right, there’s only one, and nearly 85 years later, they’re still singing. Of course the lineup has evolved, and this new album in particular is a tribute to Paul Beasley and Benjamin Moore, both longtime members of the Blind Boys tight-knit family who recently passed. It is released in their honor - as well as for the group's recently-retired leader Jimmy Carter - and keeps the Blind Boys' long-held mission statement at its core: “As long as everybody gives all that they have to give and we sing songs that touch the heart, we'll live on forever.”