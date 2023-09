It’s the Cambodian/American band’s 6th full-length album, and first one since 2015’s The Deepest Lake. It’s a more down-tempo affair compared to their previous releases, but the same level of psychedelic grooves and fascinating storytelling we fans have come to expect. A “Ting Mong”, by the way, is a decoy or mannequin in Khmer folklore, almost like a scarecrow, but used to fight away evil spirits and plagues.