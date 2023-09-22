Thursday 9/28: Margo Price – Strays II (Act I: Topanga Canyon)

Following the Strays release earlier this year, Price has earned nominations for Artist of The Year, Album of The Year, and Song of The Year (“Change of Heart”) at this year’s Americana Honors & Awards, tying for the most nominations of any single artist in 2023. Price is joined by Strays producer Jonathan Wilson, as well as new collaborators including Buck Meek of Big Thief, plus singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ny Oh. Together they dive deeper into the sacrifices it takes to find freedom, the grit it takes to make it, and the consequences that come with all of it. Strays II will continue to unfold throughout the coming weeks with the release of Act II: Mind Travel and Act III: Burn Whatever’s Left. All nineteen tracks will then combine into the double album’s digital release on October 13th.