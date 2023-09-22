© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 9/28: Margo Price – Strays II (Act I: Topanga Canyon)

By Martin Anderson
Published September 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT

Following the Strays release earlier this year, Price has earned nominations for Artist of The Year, Album of The Year, and Song of The Year (“Change of Heart”) at this year’s Americana Honors & Awards, tying for the most nominations of any single artist in 2023. Price is joined by Strays producer Jonathan Wilson, as well as new collaborators including Buck Meek of Big Thief, plus singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ny Oh. Together they dive deeper into the sacrifices it takes to find freedom, the grit it takes to make it, and the consequences that come with all of it. Strays II will continue to unfold throughout the coming weeks with the release of Act II: Mind Travel and Act III: Burn Whatever’s Left. All nineteen tracks will then combine into the double album’s digital release on October 13th.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson