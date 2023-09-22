Monday 9/25: Jack Johnson with Paula Fuga & John Cruz – Songs For Maui

It’s a live benefit album featuring these three Hawaiians. Digitally available September 15th, through Republic Records, Songs For Maui features a ten-track collection of songs recorded live on location at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater during Jack’s special 2012 Hawaiian Islands tour. “All our love is going to our friends and family on Maui right now. As we began to brainstorm ways we could support the community, we found tracks from an acoustic show from 2012 that Paula, John and I played at the MACC on Maui. While listening to the songs we thought back to the time we spent that spring, both on stage but also bonding with our Maui ‘ohana. We know it will be a long road ahead. We hope the positive energy from this show can carry on to help raise funds and support families in need. Aloha, Jack”