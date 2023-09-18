Thursday 9/21: String Cheese Incident – Lend Me a Hand

Lend Me A Hand is a poignant yet high-spirited reflection on love, loss, and resilience, and emerged as SCI coped with such life-changing events as the sudden death of their close friend Jesse Aratow (a member of their management team for most of the band’s history). Known for their kaleidoscopic, energetic improv jams, they focus on the lyrical songs themselves on this one. String Cheese will celebrate their 30th anniversary as a band this upcoming New Year’s Eve!