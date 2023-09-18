© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 9/21: String Cheese Incident – Lend Me a Hand

By Martin Anderson
Published September 18, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT

Lend Me A Hand is a poignant yet high-spirited reflection on love, loss, and resilience, and emerged as SCI coped with such life-changing events as the sudden death of their close friend Jesse Aratow (a member of their management team for most of the band’s history). Known for their kaleidoscopic, energetic improv jams, they focus on the lyrical songs themselves on this one. String Cheese will celebrate their 30th anniversary as a band this upcoming New Year’s Eve!

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson