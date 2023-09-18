Monday: Allison Russell – The Returner

It’s an album of celebration for Allison Russell, and as Pollstar describes, “The Returner, another powerful effort, also represents a next step in Russell’s career and life as she leaves her trauma in the past and steps forward in what she calls “fierce joy.” Joining Allison, and her vocal, banjo, and clarinet contributions, are the “Rainbow Coalition” of Chauntee Ross (SistaStrings) (harmony vocals, violin), Elenna Canlas (harmony vocals, synthesizers, keyboards, percussion), Elizabeth Pupo-Walker (percussion), Ganessa James (harmony vocals, electric bass), Joy Clark (harmony vocals, acoustic guitar), Kerenza Peacock (violin), Larissa Maestro (harmony vocals, cello), Lisa Coleman (harmony vocals, piano, synthesizers), Mandy Fer (Sway Wild) (harmony vocals, electric guitar), Megan Coleman (drums, percussion), Meg McCormick (harmony vocals, electric guitars, electric bass), Monique Ross (SistaStrings) (harmony vocals, cello), Wendy Melvoin (harmony vocals, electric guitars, bass), and Wiktoria Bialic (drums, percussion). Special Guests: Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, and Hozier joined the Rainbow Coalition Choir on “Requiem.”