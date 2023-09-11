© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 9/14: Jim Lauderdale & the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys – The Long and Lonesome Letting Go

By Martin Anderson
Published September 11, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT

In his 36 albums over the years, Jim has collaborated with a LOT of other great musicians. He’s back to his love for bluegrass on this one, with the band he met at MerleFest a few years ago. “Po’ Ramblin’ Boys just really speak to and resonate with me,” says Lauderdale. “I hear so much of the great traditional bluegrass sound in them and it makes me so happy to see a younger band of their generation carrying the style forward so well. They’re all so great in what they all do, both individually and as a performing band. I’ve always been blown away by them, so I was just very excited that they were interested in collaborating with me.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson