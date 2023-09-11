Thursday 9/14: Jim Lauderdale & the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys – The Long and Lonesome Letting Go

In his 36 albums over the years, Jim has collaborated with a LOT of other great musicians. He’s back to his love for bluegrass on this one, with the band he met at MerleFest a few years ago. “Po’ Ramblin’ Boys just really speak to and resonate with me,” says Lauderdale. “I hear so much of the great traditional bluegrass sound in them and it makes me so happy to see a younger band of their generation carrying the style forward so well. They’re all so great in what they all do, both individually and as a performing band. I’ve always been blown away by them, so I was just very excited that they were interested in collaborating with me.”

