Tuesday 8/22: Cordovas – The Rose of Aces
Charlotte native Joe Firstman and his band are back with another great collection of country rock in the spirit of the Allman Brothers Band and Grateful Dead, but definitely a modern, original affair. The first song, “Fallen Angels of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, asks a question that hangs in our heads daily at WNCW: “How many times did music save your soul?” The lyrical insights continue on songs like “What Is Wrong?”, “Sunshine”, “Love Is All It Takes”, and “Somos Iguales”.