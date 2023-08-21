© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 8/21: Duane Betts – Wild & Precious Life

By Martin Anderson
Published August 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT

His father co-founded the Allman Brothers Band, and young Duane spent the better part of ten years playing alongside him in Dickey Betts & Great Southern. He was also a touring member of Dawes, before co-founding the Allman Betts Band. Now comes his first solo effort, recorded on analog tape during a series of live-in-the-studio sessions at Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks’ Swamp Raga Studio in 2022. Trucks, Nicki Bluhm, and Marcus King join Duane and his band for ten songs that bridge the classic FM radio songs of the ABB glory days with some of today’s modern sounds.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson