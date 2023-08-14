Wednesday 8/16: Nina De Vitry – What You Feel is Real

You may know of her sister Maya, who has followed her Stray Birds work with a burgeoning solo career. Now it’s time to get to know Nina, with this wondrous full-length debut! These are sincere songs from the heart here, whether romantic, familial, self-love, or love for music itself. As she writes, “I believe music to be one of the strongest healing forces in the world. I believe that as we all lean into the creative voices within us, we will find our way towards deeper healing, greater peace, and a more loving and understanding world. More than ever before, I feel called to lean into creating and sharing music that might provide hope and healing. In the immense human mosaic that we all take part in creating, I aspire to contribute a small piece of light.”