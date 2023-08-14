© 2023 WNCW
Monday 8/14: Steep Canyon Rangers – Morning Shift

By Martin Anderson
Published August 14, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT

One of our favorite bands calls Brevard and Asheville home, and they can now add Saluda to that list. Welcome to the first Rangers album with singer/songwriter/guitarist Aaron Burdett added to the lineup. Recorded in Bat Cave this year with Darrell Scott joining with production and additional guitar work, this one includes songs about Alabama, Glasgow, the changing West Asheville neighborhood, and Aaron’s giant plunge into the band’s scene. The rest of the band has Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals, and Barrett Smith on bass, guitar, and vocals. The album will be available on September 8th, the first day of their 17th annual Mountain Song Festival in Brevard.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation.
