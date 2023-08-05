© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 8/9: Joni Mitchell – At Newport…Featuring The Joni Jam

By Martin Anderson
Published August 5, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT

It was her first live performance in 20 years, and a surprise appearance at that. The legendary Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island was the perfect place for this monumental experience, and we have Brandi Carlile to thank for coaxing one of our favorite singer/songwriters out of retirement following her brain aneurysm in 2015. We also have writer, actor, playwright and major Mitchell fan Cameron Crowe to thank for some wonderful liner notes.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
