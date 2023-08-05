Wednesday 8/9: Joni Mitchell – At Newport…Featuring The Joni Jam
It was her first live performance in 20 years, and a surprise appearance at that. The legendary Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island was the perfect place for this monumental experience, and we have Brandi Carlile to thank for coaxing one of our favorite singer/songwriters out of retirement following her brain aneurysm in 2015. We also have writer, actor, playwright and major Mitchell fan Cameron Crowe to thank for some wonderful liner notes.