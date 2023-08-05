© 2023 WNCW
Thursday 8/10: Nat Myers – Yellow Peril

By Martin Anderson
Published August 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT

We have another new musician to introduce you to: Nat Myers, who has teamed up with Dan Auerbach (Black Keys) and Pat McLaughlin (John Prine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Nanci Griffith, Taj Mahal) for this blues-based collection. You’ll hear his fondness for Blind Lemon Jefferson, Charley Patton, and other legends here, as the Korean-American from Kansas, Tennessee and Kentucky confronts the dark aspects of Asian hate that accompanied the global pandemic, with eyes set on seeking tranquility, stability, and peace.

