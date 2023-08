We air an hour of regional acts on Mondays at 8pm, and for this New Tunes at 2 spotlight, we’ll feature three of them in a Local Color preview: We have brand new material from The Late Shifters out of Asheville, The Big Hungry out of Hendersonville, and Jupiter Coyote, which formed in Brevard in 1990 and currently has two bandmates in Macon, two in Augusta, One in Atlanta, one in Brevard, and one in Weaverville.