This Sheridan, Wyoming band is back with another fine album of folk and country that could simply be described as “western music”; it certainly captures the rich, expansive landscape of the rural west. Produced by Will Kimbrough, mixed by Trina Shoemaker, and recorded in Tennessee (though written in Wyoming, California, and Baja, Mexico), this album will be released August 25th, and we have them booked for Studio B on October 9th!