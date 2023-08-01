© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 8/1: Layng Martine Jr. – Music Man

By Martin Anderson
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT

You may know Tucker Martine, the celebrated Portland, Oregon producer for Neko Case, The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket, and M. Ward among others. Well, his dad Layng happens to be a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame! What started as a Christmas gift from Tucker to his father a few years ago is now this new release of 12 songs written and sung by Layng, with support from k.d. lang, Bill Frisell, Peter Buck and others. If this modern recording has a warm, nostalgic ‘60s/’70s sound, that’s because these songs were written back then.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson