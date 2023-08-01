Tuesday 8/1: Layng Martine Jr. – Music Man

You may know Tucker Martine, the celebrated Portland, Oregon producer for Neko Case, The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket, and M. Ward among others. Well, his dad Layng happens to be a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame! What started as a Christmas gift from Tucker to his father a few years ago is now this new release of 12 songs written and sung by Layng, with support from k.d. lang, Bill Frisell, Peter Buck and others. If this modern recording has a warm, nostalgic ‘60s/’70s sound, that’s because these songs were written back then.