One of our most highly anticipated album releases is here! Molly captures that great California bluegrass & newgrass sound with her great band here, with songs like “El Dorado” (about the Gold Rush), “Yosemite”, and “Down Home Dispensary”. There’s an East Coast connection too, though, as this was recorded in Nashville and co-produced by Jerry Douglas, and all of the songs were co-written with Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show.