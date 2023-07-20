© 2023 WNCW
Thursday 7/27: Reverend Freakchild – Songs of Beauty For Ashes of Realization

By Martin Anderson
Published July 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT

It’s Delta Blues meets psychedelic rock on this, the Reverend’s 17th(!) release. Add to that his spiritual insights gained from studying Buddhism: The album’s title is derived from sung poetry forms characteristic of the tantric movement in both Vajrayana Buddhism and Hinduism. Reverend Freakchild visited us in Studio B in 2018, and his main musical mentors are blues legend Blind Boy Fuller and The Grateful Dead, so there’s no surprise he has a home here at WNCW.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
