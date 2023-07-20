Monday 7/24: Mapache – Swinging Stars

Mapache consists of Clay Finch, Sam Blasucci, Cam Wehrle, and Steve Didelot (with Finch and Blasucci at the core as the founding duo). Born and raised in Glendale, California, the group’s harmonies and heartfelt sound verges on cosmic West Coast Pop Americana. Located in Stinson Beach in Marin County, California, the Panoramic House where they recorded this has recently hosted acts like My Morning Jacket, the War on Drugs, and Cate Le Bon, and was the ideal combination of scenic beauty and self-imposed confinement to allow Mapache to settle in for their most cohesive album yet. They may have an easy-going vibe, but they’re also pretty dedicated to their prolific output of work lately. “We’re just trying to make hay while the sun shines,” as Finch puts it. “None of us have any babies or anything and we’re all pretty committed to playing as much music as we can. And really focused on making