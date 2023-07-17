© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 7/18: Libby Rodenbough – Between the Blades

By Martin Anderson
Published July 17, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

In our 2nd spotlight of solo releases from members of the North Carolina band Mipso, we present this one from Rodenbough, who played violin, viola, guitar, and keys here, and wrote all of the songs. “Like always, I find myself looking backward at the paths these songs traveled to find themselves shoulder-to-shoulder as “an album.” I wrote most of them in the period where my mom was very sick and immediately after she passed away, but I wouldn’t say they’re grief songs. Mostly they’re about trying to keep the faith—believing life can be new and even better.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
