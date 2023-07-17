Tuesday 7/18: Libby Rodenbough – Between the Blades

In our 2nd spotlight of solo releases from members of the North Carolina band Mipso, we present this one from Rodenbough, who played violin, viola, guitar, and keys here, and wrote all of the songs. “Like always, I find myself looking backward at the paths these songs traveled to find themselves shoulder-to-shoulder as “an album.” I wrote most of them in the period where my mom was very sick and immediately after she passed away, but I wouldn’t say they’re grief songs. Mostly they’re about trying to keep the faith—believing life can be new and even better.”