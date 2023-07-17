Monday 7/17: Joseph Terrell – Good for Nothing Howl

This week we feature solo albums from two Mipso members in a row! On Monday it’s this one, whose label Sleepy Cat Records says “features talking roses, screaming oaks, and the fortune-telling powers of persimmons. Terrell’s songs bring to life a mystical landscape that calls you to pay attention. As he sings in “Whisper,” “All the ordinary silence is a radio if you listen.” Guests include Libby Rodenbough (our Tuesday feature), Tatiana Hargreaves, and Tift Merritt.