Monday 7/17: Joseph Terrell – Good for Nothing Howl

By Martin Anderson
Published July 17, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT

This week we feature solo albums from two Mipso members in a row! On Monday it’s this one, whose label Sleepy Cat Records says “features talking roses, screaming oaks, and the fortune-telling powers of persimmons. Terrell’s songs bring to life a mystical landscape that calls you to pay attention. As he sings in “Whisper,” “All the ordinary silence is a radio if you listen.” Guests include Libby Rodenbough (our Tuesday feature), Tatiana Hargreaves, and Tift Merritt.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
