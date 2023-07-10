© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 7/13: The Budos Band – Frontier’s Edge

By Martin Anderson
Published July 10, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT

This is a 6-song EP that will be released on July 28th. It’ll be the Afro-Soul band’s first on their own Diamond West Records, which is spearheaded by the group’s saxophonist Jared Tankel and guitarist Tom Brenneck. They previously spent the last two decades on the acclaimed Daptone Records. “It’s just a natural growth,” Brenneck says, admitting: “We’re going further away from the sound of Daptone and into territory they probably wanted to stay away from.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
