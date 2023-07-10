Thursday 7/13: The Budos Band – Frontier’s Edge

This is a 6-song EP that will be released on July 28th. It’ll be the Afro-Soul band’s first on their own Diamond West Records, which is spearheaded by the group’s saxophonist Jared Tankel and guitarist Tom Brenneck. They previously spent the last two decades on the acclaimed Daptone Records. “It’s just a natural growth,” Brenneck says, admitting: “We’re going further away from the sound of Daptone and into territory they probably wanted to stay away from.”