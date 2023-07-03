Wednesday 7/5: Tommy Prine – This Far South

Yes, he’s the son of the late singer/songwriter icon John Prine. But his musical influences on this debut owe as much to John Mayer, Outkast, Bon Iver, and other acts he absorbed during ten straight years camping at Bonnaroo, as they do to Dad. He didn’t consider making his own music much until rather recently. Following his father's death in April 2020, his desire to create flourished. "It was the healthiest and most intense way for me to process all those emotions [of grief]," he says. "I just fell head over heels for the idea of being a songwriter and a singer."