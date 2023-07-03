© 2023 WNCW
Thursday 7/6: Joy Oladokun – Proof of Life

By Martin Anderson
Published July 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT

Songs about finding joy and healing, particularly for those who have been marginalized by mainstream society, are what you’ll find on this new release from the Nashville musician, songwriter, and producer. "As I continue to be a musician, the question I keep at the forefront is, 'Is this helping build bridges or is it hurting?' Like, 'Am I becoming a weird corporate shill, or something like that?'" Stylistically, Oladokun brings in West African, soul, country, and hip-hop on this 2nd album of hers. Chris Stapleton, Mt. Joy, the McCrary Sisters, and Manchester Orchestra are among the guest artists.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
