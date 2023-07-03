Thursday 7/6: Joy Oladokun – Proof of Life

Songs about finding joy and healing, particularly for those who have been marginalized by mainstream society, are what you’ll find on this new release from the Nashville musician, songwriter, and producer. "As I continue to be a musician, the question I keep at the forefront is, 'Is this helping build bridges or is it hurting?' Like, 'Am I becoming a weird corporate shill, or something like that?'" Stylistically, Oladokun brings in West African, soul, country, and hip-hop on this 2nd album of hers. Chris Stapleton, Mt. Joy, the McCrary Sisters, and Manchester Orchestra are among the guest artists.