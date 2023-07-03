Monday 7/3: Amanda Shires and Bobbie Nelson – Loving You

“’Loving You ‘is a reflection on the life and music of Bobbie Nelson,” says singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amanda Shires. “I first saw Bobbie playing when I was 16 at some festival in Texas where I grew up,” she explains. “Much of my path seemed possible because I saw a woman working and making a career of music at a young age, and that woman was Bobbie Nelson.” Amanda and Bobbie got together in 2021 to record at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas – a facility co-owned and operated by Nelson’s son, Freddy Fletcher. The album features songs Nelson and Shires played and treasured their entire lives – a few of Nelson’s favorites along with her own elegant solo piano title cut. The album would eventually trace Nelson’s musical story – and personal journey. It also features Bobbie’s brother Willie on Gershwin’s “Summertime”. Bobbie died on March 10, 2022.