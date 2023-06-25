Wednesday 6/28: Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

She’s been on nearly 200 albums, ever since her 1965 debut and four subsequent albums with the band Mother Earth. Having been absent from the studio for roughly a decade, however, she’s back with this mix of blues-flavored Americana. She has guests on here, too: “Top of my bucket list was singing with Willie (Nelson) again. No, it was singing with Charlie (Musselwhite) on harp. No, it was singing with Marcia (Ball) and Irma (Thomas) again. Top of my bucket list was all of the above.”